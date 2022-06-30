APD looking for vehicle, driver connected to South Austin fatal auto-ped

article

The Austin Police Department is looking for a vehicle and driver that may be connected to a recent fatal auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin.

APD says that a white Honda CR-V, between model years 2017 and 2019, was seen leaving the scene of the crash in the 8100 block of S I-35 northbound service road.

The vehicle will be missing silver trim pieces around the front, the front passenger side headlight will have damage, and the grille will be missing its center trim.

APD says the vehicle will have missing pieces of its front grille and trim and damage to the front passenger side headlight. (Austin Police Department)

APD says that on June 25 around 11:44 p.m., officers responded to the crash where a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The pedestrian, a yet-to-be-identified white male, died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

APD says the crash is being investigated as the city's 55 fatal crash for the year, which have resulted in 56 fatalities. On the date of this crash last year, there were 54 fatal crashes resulting in 56 fatalities.