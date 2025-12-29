South Austin homicide victim identified, suspect still at large: APD

The Brief Austin police identify man shot, killed in South Austin Suspect is still unknown and at large, police say Anyone with information, video is urged to contact police



Austin police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday morning in South Austin.

The suspect is unknown and still at large, police say.

What we know:

On Dec. 28, just before 9:30 a.m., Austin police responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of W. William Cannon Drive, near S 1st Street and Bedichek Middle School.

Officers arrived and found the man, later identified as 51-year-old Elias Mejia, not breathing.

Mejia was pronounced dead several minutes later.

Investigators believe Mejia was shot by an unknown person who remains at large. The investigation is in its early stages, says APD.

What you can do:

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to identify any possible witnesses and suspects in the area between the hours of 12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Austinites in the area are urged to review any installed video surveillance systems that may have captured any video or audio of this incident. Anyone with potential evidence is asked to submit them by clicking here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.