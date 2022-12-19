South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says

article

A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory in Travis County until 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Heavy rain, lightning, and pea-sized hail is possible.