Heavy rain hits Austin area, cold front later this week

Cloudy, rainy and stormy Monday on the way!

An upper low is moving out of New Mexico and energizing the atmosphere to increase the rain and storm coverage.

Heavy rain, lightning and pea-sized hail are possible on and off through early afternoon.

Some areas will get a quarter to three quarters of an inch. With all the clouds, rain and northerly wind, temperatures will be in the 40s all day.

Chilly times are ahead this week and we are tracking an Arctic front that will arrive late in the week.

We will track the rain and talk about how cold it will get coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.