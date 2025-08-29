Video shows moments after officer-involved shooting in South Austin

The Brief New video surfaces of moments after officer-involved shooting in South Austin Incident unfolded at Thundercloud Subs at Slaughter and Manchaca Suspect killed by police; bystander shot, injured



New video has surfaced of the moments following Thursday evening’s officer-involved shooting in South Austin.

What we know:

The incident unfolded at Thundercloud Subs along Slaughter Lane and Manchaca Road, leaving the suspect dead and another bystander with a gunshot wound.

Officers had identified a man who was wanted for multiple burglaries and a home invasion with a gun. When approached, the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband but was tackled by a bystander.

The suspect was shot, then finally shot and killed by police.

The moments after the shooting caught on neighboring camera footage from Accent Trophies and Awards. Around 5:26 p.m. the owner headed out the door to see what the commotion was, unknowing that he was just inches away from potentially losing his life.

A bullet had passed through the wall of his business from Thundercloud Subs, hitting off a metal bar on his desk, narrowly deflecting the bullet from where he was sitting in his chair just inches away. Back in Thundercloud Subs, the bystander who had tackled the suspect was shot in the shoulder, but APD says they are in good condition.

What they're saying:

"It’s really scary when you have a public place like this where people are coming for dinner and they’re coming to get their haircut and for sandwiches but again this is a violent offender that is on our streets and to keep Austin safe that’s what we’re here for," said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis in a press conference following the shooting.

What's next:

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect fired their weapon during the incident.

APD says video footage and supporting materials will be released during a press conference next week.