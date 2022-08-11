South Austin shooting leaves 1 man dead

The Austin Police Department says one man is dead after a shooting in South Austin.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on August 10 on East Oltorf near Douglas Street.

Witnesses called police and reported a shooting and said that a man was bleeding in the parking lot near CLICKS Billards.

Officers arrived and performed CPR until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital but officials say he died from his injuries on the way.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspect.

If you have any information you're asked to contact APD.