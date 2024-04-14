Person reported inside garage fire in south Austin: AFD

The Austin Fire Department responded to a garage fire in South Austin where one person was reported inside.

AFD reported the structure fire just before 11:30 a.m. April 14. The fire was in an enclosed garage attached to a home in the 2400 block of Rockridge Drive, just off E. William Cannon Drive.

AFD says the resident has been found and the fire was knocked down as of 11:28 p.m.

Firefighters are also checking to see if the fire has extended into the home.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.