1 taken to hospital after South Austin house fire
AUSTIN, Texas - One person has been taken to the hospital after a house fire in South Austin Saturday.
Austin fire and EMS crews are responding to the fire on Parkdale Place, off Clawson Road, where fire crews rescued one person from the home.
Medics transported one adult with critical life-threatening injuries to St. David's South Austin Medical Center and two more people are being evaluated and treated.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.