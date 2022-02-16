South Austin's La Mexicana Bakery closes doors after 32 years

After 32 years, La Mexicana Bakery has closed its doors in South Austin. Jesus Becerra founded the bakery in 1990, and it's been in the same location, on South 1st Street, all of this time.

The bakery had its last day of business on February 15.

Becerra's son, Jesus Jose Becerra Jr., worked at the bakery for almost 20 years and says he's proud of his dad and for what he's done. "We're sad at the same time cuz it's not going to be the same. This is like our second home here," Becerra Jr. says.

Many who showed up for the bakery's last day were regulars who have memories of generations of their families buying the bakery's goods.

Becerra's daughter posted on Facebook about the bakery closing and said in the post that her dad is "retiring and wants to enjoy the fruits of his labor. Don’t be sad, be proud of what a Mexican immigrant came to build his American dream. If you know him you know he’s very humble and a hard worker. La Mexicana holds a special place in everyone’s heart to the Austin locals and has made history to good ol’ Austin. Legacy is what Dad will be leaving behind and no one can ever take that from him."

Becerra Jr. says he and his family are appreciative of all the support over the years, and he said he'd consider possibly opening up his own shop someday in the future.

