Multiple men arrested in connection with South Congress game room robbery

Two men were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a South Congress game room earlier this month.

The Austin Police Department says one of its robbery detectives was canvassing the 6000 block of South Congress around 11:30 a.m. March 9 regarding a separate incident, when an employee of a nearby game room flagged him down and told him a pair of men had recently robbed the business.

Surveillance video showed two people approaching the locked front door, which the employee answered. The first suspect entered and immediately pulled a black semi-automatic pistol out and placed it against the victim's head, says APD. The second suspect entered and locked the door behind him.

The pair demanded that the victim open the game room machines to get the cash. Another employee was also pistol-whipped and robbed of their belongings.

A bystander wrote down the suspect vehicle's license plate, which was registered to a pickup truck, and handed the note to someone inside the game room, says APD. As the suspects left the scene, security cameras got a good image of both faces as they left in the pickup truck.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

During the investigation, the detective discovered that the first suspect and owner of the truck was 28-year-old Jaylen Orlando Alfaro. The second suspect, 25-year-old Zacquez Manyae Victor, was identified through social media profiles, says APD.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Alfaro is Victor's music manager. The two men were recently scheduled to perform at a venue with other musicians known as Gary Spencer and Jovan Smith.

Surveillance at Alfaro's home uncovered both the robbery suspects and the pickup truck used in the crime. Victor was also seen exiting the house wearing some of the same clothes he had worn during the robbery, says APD.

Alfaro and Victor's photos were matched against the surveillance video at the game room, positively identifying them as the suspects.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jaylen Orlando Alfaro (Austin Police Department)

Spencer, known as "King Savage," was also at the house. Spencer had an outstanding warrant for evading police issued out of Hays County.

Smith, a musician called "Cosmo Santana," was also inside the home. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Criminal Mischief out of Bell County.

All four were arrested.

Detectives found a black pistol inside Victor's backpack, and a second pistol in Alfaro's bedroom. The clothes seen on surveillance at the game room were also found and seized as evidence.

During an interview, APD says Victor admitted to the robbery and reported that the pistol he had in his backpack was the same one he had used during the robbery.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.