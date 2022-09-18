AFD investigating multiple overnight fires 'intentionally set' in South Congress area

The Austin Fire Department is investigating multiple overnight fires they say were "intentionally set" in the area of South Congress and S. 1st Street.

AFD responded to two structure fires, one at the Crow Bar in the 3100 block of South Congress Ave, and one at a vacant commercial structure previously used for auto repair in the 4200 block of S 1st Street.

There were also around 15 grass, trash and dumpster fires in the same area.

AFD says these fires were determined to be incendiary, or intentionally set. The department's arson division is currently working on the criminal investigation.