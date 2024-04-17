South Lamar closed at Barton Springs for emergency repairs
AUSTIN, Texas - Expect major traffic in South Austin Wednesday morning.
All lanes of South Lamar are closed at Barton Springs for emergency repairs after a car hit a power pole.
Austin Energy says the electric lines fell into the roadway forcing authorities to close South Lamar.
Traffic is already backed up at least ten blocks.
Officials are asking people to find alternate routes.
Austin Energy says it's working to restore power to the businesses and homes in the area. For restoration updates, check the Austin Energy Power Outage map.
Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates: