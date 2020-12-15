Southeast Austin family wakes up to find Christmas decorations missing

A family in southeast Austin said they went out this morning to find their Christmas decorations gone.

"What may seem like nothing to some people, it’s a lot to us,” said JJ Flores.

Flores said they are not the first in their neighborhood to be hit. She said in the last week or so, about 20 homes have had lights, projectors or inflatables stolen.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

However, for her and her family, the decorations were sentimental. Flores said one year her son bought the decorations as a Christmas present for her, so having to tell him this morning what happened, she said was heartbreaking.

"It is a family thing, and we all have our little bit into it," she said. "So, when this happens it doesn't just hurt one of us, it hurts all of us.”

Two projectors were stolen and all but one of their inflatables was damaged. "He literally walked off, running, pulling off my lights," Flores said. "I mean there is no other way to put it, but he was a Grinch.”

RELATED: Round Rock man uses Christmas decorations to raise money for dog rescue

However, Flores said she isn't going to let this ruin her Christmas spirit and now her display now is going to be even bigger. Because especially during this time, it's important to spread holiday cheer and hope.

"I think there have been more houses decorated this year than I have seen in a very long time," she said. "It's our way of dealing with everything and giving hope to others and to all of us.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS