Southeast Austin murder suspect connected to UT shooting, police say

Police are expected to release more information about a recent arrest in a murder in southeast Austin.

Earlier this month, Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Gomez, 26, was arrested and charged with the murder of Mario Damian-Rayas.

Austin police say that Rodriguez-Gomez was also involved in a shooting on the UT campus.

Investigators with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department are expected to speak at the 1 p.m. news conference.

What happened to Mario Damian-Rayas?

The backstory:

Police say Damian-Rayas was shot and killed while sitting in his car in an apartment complex on Huntwick Drive on Dec. 21, 2024. The suspect was seen on surveillance video firing into the car from one side, then the other, before running off.

Austin police released a photo of a person of interest of the suspect at the time.

APD says there was no connection found between Damian-Rayas and Rodriguez-Gomez.

Connection to other crimes

Juan Rodriguez-Gomez (Austin Police Department)

Dig deeper:

An arrest warrant affidavit for Juan Rodriguez-Gomez states that multiple cartridge cases from the shooting scene were entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. Matches were found for an APD aggravated assault case and UT police deadly conduct case.

In May 2024, on Loyola Lane, a suspect, unidentified at the time, fired shots at a gas station, one of which hit a person's car.

In July 2024, a suspect at UT fired shots in the direction of people who were walking.

The affidavit says an associate of the suspect identified the person in surveillance images as Rodriguez-Gomez.

He is listed as a suspect in a burglary in February 2024. He also has warrants for deadly conduct out of Bastrop County.

Investigators found him in Manor. He was arrested after trying to flee into the woods.

The U.S. Marshals say Rodriguez-Gomez is an undocumented Mexican national.

Rodriguez-Gomez is being held in the Travis County Jail on a combined $1,360,000 bond.