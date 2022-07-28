Man kills his grandmother after argument at Southeast Austin home: APD

A man is accused of killing his own grandmother after a fight at a Southeast Austin home.

The Austin Police Department says that just after 9 p.m. July 22, officers responded to a "verbal disturbance" at a home in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, where a woman had reported her son was fighting with her mother.

Within the hour, the woman called back a second time to report that she thought her son had done something to her mother.

Officers arrived and forced entry, finding 78-year-old Yong Dennerly on the floor, unresponsive with apparent trauma. Dennerly was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:47 p.m.

An investigation shows that 27-year-old Kenneth Owens Jr attacked Dennerly, killing her, then fled the scene. Owens was later arrested in Southeast Austin by a unit with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Kenneth Owens Jr (Austin Police Department)

An autopsy ruled that the cause of Dennerly's death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.



APD says this case is being investigated as Austin's 42nd homicide of 2022.