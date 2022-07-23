1 dead after shooting in Southeast Austin neighborhood

A person is dead after a shooting in a Southeast Austin neighborhood.

The Austin Police Department received a disturbance call around 10 p.m. July 22. Police located the source of the disturbance coming from a home near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, just off S Pleasant Valley Road.

APD forced entry into the home and found an adult suffering from serious trauma. Despite life-saving measures, the individual was declared dead on scene.

Police are currently investigating what led to the shooting as Austin's 42nd homicide of 2022.

APD says they believe there is not any ongoing threat to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident.