7 hospitalized after southeast Travis County crash

Seven people are in the hospital after a crash in southeast Travis County Sunday evening.

ATCEMS says the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the northbound US 183 service road near Annalise Drive.

Four ambulances were called to transport the victims.

Two people were declared trauma alerts, one with potentially serious injuries who was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center and one with potentially serious injuries who was taken to Dell Seton.

Five other people were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, three to St. David's South and two to Dell Seton.