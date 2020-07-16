Southern California woman tests positive for COVID-19 for second time after initial recovery

A Los Angeles woman is sharing her story to bring awareness to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic after she tested positive for the virus for the second time despite doing "everything right."

Health officials have reported an increased number of people who tested positive for COVID-19, recovered, and then testing positive for a second time.

Mary, who did not want to disclose her last name, is coming forward with her story.

She initially tested positive for the virus in April. She recalls not feeling well and having a sore throat. She was then informed by a relative that she may have been exposed to the virus.

Shortly after, she got tested with a positive result. Mary self-quarantined and followed all the proper steps for two weeks.

When she retested in May, the results came up negative.

Then, her health took a turn for the worse at the end of June.

The Southern California woman said she started feeling really sick and ended up being taken to a hospital by ambulance to the emergency room at a local hospital because she had difficulty breathing.

While at the hospital, she tested positive for the virus for the second time.

She was hospitalized for two weeks and underwent enhanced treatment because of her severe symptoms.

She said she is sharing her story to remind others how serious the virus is.

“People don’t believe me that I got it twice. But I have the one from the hospital and the one from April 15,” she said showing her paperwork.

“I was following the orders since the beginning of March…wearing a mask, I was doing the gloves, the hand sanitizer. I was doing everything right…what did I do wrong?” she asked holding back tears.

She was discharged from the hospital last week. She said she has so much to live for and does not want to end up in the hospital again.

She continues to have symptoms and is taking vitamins and other medications for treatment.

Mary said she wants others to stay protected and to follow guidelines set by health officials.

