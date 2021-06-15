Southwest tech issues cause delays, cancellations for travelers

Long lines flooded Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, as flight after flight with Southwest Airlines was either canceled or delayed.

"I did not see my flight to Phoenix on the board so I went to the desk to see," said Reza Ghaffari who is trying to return home to California.

Technical issues with Southwest Airlines resulted in problems at airports across the country. In Austin, folks like Ghaffari were left to wait in long lines in order to figure out how to fly out of the airport.

"I came inside and the line was really long. I decided not to wait but then again I thought maybe I should so I came back and it was about an hour and a half waiting in line."

The technical issues even impacting people from getting to Austin. "We did not see this one coming but roll with the punches I guess, what can you do," said Anna Castro who is from Lago Vista on vacation in New Orleans.

Castro spoke with FOX 7 Austin via FaceTime as her flight back home faced similar issues leaving her no choice but to rent a car and drive. "We have to work tomorrow (Wednesday) so it seems like the easiest thing to do is drive," said Castro.

Southwest also experienced technical issues on Monday which forced flights to be grounded. They are urging customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.