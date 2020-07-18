Space Center Houston now open to the public

Space Center Houston is all systems go as they reopened to the public on Sunday, July 19.

The center has put numerous precautions into place as all guests, including members, must have a timed admission ticket to enable staggered, capacity-limited guest entry to the museum. Face coverings will be required for all employees and guests aged two and older.

At arrival, patrons will check-in, head through security and can sanitize their hands at posted stations. Updates also include a new touchless entry with self-scan turnstiles in the lobby of the 250,000 square-foot facility.

“We have limited capacity and timed tickets, so you can pick a day and a time for when you come so that we can control the pulse and flow of our guest journey,” says Mary Baerg, Chief Operating Officer at Space Center Houston.

Advertisement

New features inside Space Center Houston include a pop-up exhibit with NASA creations to combat COVID-19 and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13.

“We have authentic artifacts related to the mission. You can see the real carbon dioxide scrubber that saved the astronauts' lives,” explains Baerg. “And we are still learning lessons from that mission.”

On the outside of the center is a flown SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

“We have a ton of indoor space to space out, and then we also have a lot of outdoor spaces, including our new Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket,” adds Baerg.



The center will also feature a new themed guest journey experience, plus a one-directional flow through galleries.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

You can also download the free Space Center Houston mobile app to select a new NASA Tram Tour virtual boarding pass to board the tram tour during your visit. The tour takes guests behind the scenes at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.



For a complete list of the reopening procedures, everyone is encouraged to review the center’s Know Before You Go Guide for tips on planning a visit as well as a list of what to bring and what not to bring.