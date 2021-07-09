SpaceX Dragon aiming for splashdown off coast of Florida

article

The SpaceX cargo Dragon capsule will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida south of Tallahassee on Friday night.

Officials say it is scheduled to return to Earth around 11:30 p.m. It undocked from the International Space Station on Thursday.

"Separation confirmed!" SpaceX tweeted.

RELATED: What's next? SpaceX private flight, Crew-3, Artemis mission, more

The capsule's entire journey back to Earth will take 37 hours. It's loaded with experiments.

The SpaceX Dragon was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on June 3 and arrived at the International Space Station 16 hours later, delivering more than 7,300 pounds of supplies for the crew. Upon its return, it will bring material from multiple scientific investigations conducted in space.

Some of the scientific investigations Dragon will return to Earth include:

Advertisement