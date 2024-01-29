Expand / Collapse search

Watch again: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches NG-20 mission to ISS from Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated January 30, 2024 11:30AM
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched Northrop Grumman’s 20th Commercial Resupply Services mission (NG-20) to the International Space Station (ISS) from Florida Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:07 p.m. ET, the mission launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

The mission will deliver scientific research, crew supplies, and hardware to the orbiting laboratory for NASA, officials said.

This was the tenth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and four Starlink missions. 

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 landed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1).