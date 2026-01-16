Theft ring busted for fraudulently buying trailers across Central Texas

The Brief A theft ring is accused of fraudulently buying trailers across Central Texas Officials said the suspects stole more than $150,000 worth of trailers It's possible there are other victims of this crime ring. If you believe you've been a victim, contact your local law enforcement agency



A theft ring that's been fraudulently buying trailers across Central Texas has been busted.

This comes after a multi-month investigation by the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force, which the Burnet County Sheriff's Office is part of.

They say suspects stole more than $150,000 worth of trailers.

What we know:

Jimmie Goodson is the main suspect. He's accused of using fake IDs, stolen identities, and fake cashier's checks to fraudulently buy trailers.

"You go to the business, you present the check. You get the product. By the time they run the check, it's coming back fake. They've already got the product, they're out and down the road," Capt. Howard Stinehour with the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force explained. "We just hope the businesses will learn to clear the check before they release the items."

Goodson was arrested in Kyle while trying to make a fraudulent transaction. He's being held in the Hays County Jail.

Dig deeper:

The investigation spanned across Central Texas, with trailer thefts and recoveries in Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Georgetown, Buda, Mexia, and Blanco, with out-of-state ties to Washington and Idaho.

License plate readers played a key role in finding the suspect vehicle. Originally, investigators didn't have a license plate number on the suspect truck, but they used characteristics like unique damage to search the Flock license plate reader system, which allowed them to track it across multiple counties.

Jimmie Goodson and Jorge Ramirez

"We're just tracking if something happens, we have a source to say, hey, we're looking for a particular vehicle that matches this description at this time and this location, which helps us solve the crimes, which helps the victims," he said. "The folks that are concerned with license plate readers cutting into their [privacy], that's not the issue. The real thing is it's helping us solve these crimes and get these people off the street."

Goodson is facing these charges:

Theft (multiple counts, multiple jurisdictions)

Forgery

Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

Possession of Counterfeit Instruments

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Identity Theft

Authorities say Jorge Ramirez was an accomplice. He's facing charges of:

Theft

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Providing False Statements During a Criminal Investigation

Investigators say he helped with moving stolen trailers across county lines and storing property at multiple locations.

More charges will likely be filed. Some of the equipment has yet to be recovered.

What you can do:

It's possible there are other victims of this crime ring.

If you believe you've been a victim, contact your local law enforcement agency. They can coordinate with the Auto Theft Task Force to see if it's connected to this case.