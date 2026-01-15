Uvalde school shooting trial: Witness testimony continues Thursday

The Brief Testimony continues Thursday in the trial of a former Uvalde school officer charged in the 2022 shooting. Jurors have heard from teachers, district staff, family of victims, and experts about the response at Robb Elementary. Prosecutors argue the officer failed to act as 19 students and two teachers were killed.



Former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales is in court again Thursday morning as witness testimony continues.

Gonzales is charged with 29 counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Prosecutors say he didn't act quickly enough during the 2022 massacre, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

Proceedings are set to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Trial for former Uvalde officer

The backstory:

So far in the trial, witness testimony has been heard from former teachers who sheltered in classrooms and district employees who were on the scene during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Forensic experts and federal agents have also weighed in on video from the shooting and evidence examined at the scene.

Relatives of victims in the shooting have shared their stories as well. Tuesday, the sister of a victim made an emotional outburst in court, causing a disturbance in which she was escorted from the building.

Wednesday, Gonzalez showed his first apparent signs of emotion in the trial, seeming to wipe away tears as a medical examiner described the wounds sustained by some of the children in the shooting.

Nearly 400 officers responded to the school on May 24, 2022. More than 70 minutes passed before a tactical team entered, killing the shooter.

Read more:

Click here for the Uvalde, Texas School Shooting article backlog