SpaceX manager arrested for stabbing victim in neck at Del Valle bar: affidavit

The Brief A SpaceX manager was arrested for stabbing a victim in the neck Court documents said the incident happened on Sept. 12 at the Waterhole Saloon in Del Valle The victim had to have emergency surgery



A SpaceX manager is facing a felony charge after a stabbing at a Del Valle bar.

Del Valle bar stabbing

The backstory:

According to court documents, on Sept. 12, 35-year-old Kyle Gonzalez attacked a Tesla contractor at the Waterhole Saloon in Del Valle.

Investigators said Gonzalez was out with coworkers for a team-building outing when an argument broke out over a game of pool.

Gonzalez threatened the victim before stabbing him in the neck with a pocketknife.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, court documents said. The victim is expected to survive.

Kyle Gonzalez, 35

Gonzalez was tracked down hiding in a nearby empty lot. Deputies found the pocketknife that had visible blood spots on the blade.

There was also security footage from the bar that caught the attack, court documents said.

During questioning, Gonzalez said he hid "for his safety," but later apologized for his actions three times.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.