Fiber optic cable cut in North Austin neighborhood; Spectrum offering $5K reward

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Spectrum)

The Brief Spectrum is offering $5,000 for information about damage to their fiber optic lines. The company says the vandalism caused an hours-long outage in a North Austin neighborhood.



Spectrum is offering a reward for information about an act of vandalism that caused an hours-long outage in a North Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

Spectrum says that the vandalism happened on Feb. 26 in the 2300 block of Gracy Farms Drive.

The suspect(s) cut Spectrum's fiber optic cable lines. This caused a multi-hour outage for residents in the area.

Spectrum says investigators believe the suspect(s) were looking for copper, but the company's fiber lines don't contain any.

What they're saying:

"Vandalism is part of a larger issue seen across the industry, not just by Spectrum, and is due to the increase in the price of precious metals. These acts of vandalism are not only a crime, but also affect our customers, our businesses and emergency services," Spectrum said in an email release.

What you can do:

Spectrum is working with the Travis County Sheriff's Office and offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS (8477) or reach out to local law enforcement.