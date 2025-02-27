Fiber optic cable cut in North Austin neighborhood; Spectrum offering $5K reward
(Spectrum)
AUSTIN, Texas - Spectrum is offering a reward for information about an act of vandalism that caused an hours-long outage in a North Austin neighborhood.
What we know:
Spectrum says that the vandalism happened on Feb. 26 in the 2300 block of Gracy Farms Drive.
The suspect(s) cut Spectrum's fiber optic cable lines. This caused a multi-hour outage for residents in the area.
Spectrum says investigators believe the suspect(s) were looking for copper, but the company's fiber lines don't contain any.
What they're saying:
"Vandalism is part of a larger issue seen across the industry, not just by Spectrum, and is due to the increase in the price of precious metals. These acts of vandalism are not only a crime, but also affect our customers, our businesses and emergency services," Spectrum said in an email release.
What you can do:
Spectrum is working with the Travis County Sheriff's Office and offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS (8477) or reach out to local law enforcement.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Spectrum.