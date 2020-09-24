Spider-Man spotted running in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - He's Leander's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!
A motorist took the above video of the costumed hero running along the sidewalk near the H-E-B Plus at Hero Way and US 183.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
The costumed hero was spotted running along the sidewalk near the H-E-B Plus at Hero Way and US 183. (Patriot Femme Decals)
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
According to the motorist, he's been spotted around town lately and was waiting at the crosswalk light to turn green before continuing on his way.
Advertisement