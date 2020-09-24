Spider-Man spotted running in Leander

He's Leander's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

A motorist took the above video of the costumed hero running along the sidewalk near the H-E-B Plus at Hero Way and US 183.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The costumed hero was spotted running along the sidewalk near the H-E-B Plus at Hero Way and US 183. (Patriot Femme Decals)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

According to the motorist, he's been spotted around town lately and was waiting at the crosswalk light to turn green before continuing on his way.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LEANDER NEWS