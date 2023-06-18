Expand / Collapse search

St. Louis shooting leaves 1 juvenile dead, 9 hurt

10 juveniles shot, 1 killed in downtown St. Louis

St. Louis officials give an update after 10 juveniles were shot, one of them fatally, downtown.

ST. LOUIS - An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded nine other teenagers, the city's police commissioner said Sunday.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy identified the victim who was killed as a 17-year-old.

Tracy said victims ranging in age from 15 to 19 suffered gunshot wounds. Some were shot just once or grazed; others were hit multiple times.

shooting-use-this-one.jpg

Scene of deadly shooting in St. Louis (KMOV)

"This is another wake-up call for our region," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said at a news briefing. 

A 17-year-old girl was trampled as she fled, seriously injuring her spine, Tracy said.

Police believe teenagers were having a party in an office space on 14th Street and Washington Avenue when the shooting broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday. Shell casings from AR-15-style rifles and other firearms were scattered on the ground.