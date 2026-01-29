State probes 2 Texas school districts over alleged ties to designated terrorist group

article

The Brief Ken Paxton is investigating North Texas school districts over planned events linked to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The investigation follows a 2025 designation by Governor Abbott labeling CAIR a foreign terrorist organization, legally barring them from state contracts. The current status of the events is unclear, though Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has officially cut ties and ended facility rental negotiations.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding information from two North Texas school districts for an ongoing investigation regarding ties to the Islamic Games of North America. The games host events sponsored by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

In Nov. 2025, Gov. Abbott designated CAIR a foreign terrorist organization. Heightening enforcement against the organization and their affiliates, prohibiting them from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas.

Investigation into school districts

What we know:

In a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2026, Paxton stated that the Islamic Games of North America announced plans to host an event at Bridgeland High School in Cypress-Fairbanks ISD for October 2026. The New Jersey chapter of CAIR (CAIR NJ) was noted as a sponsor for the event.

In addition, the Dallas Islamic Games had been set to be hosted in May at Colleyville Heritage High School, a school in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Venue rental backlash

As part of the investigation, Paxton has demanded communications, contracts, and related documents between Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, the Islamic Games of North America, and CAIR or its affiliated chapters.

What they're saying:

"The spread of radical Islam in Texas must be stopped, and if school districts are continuing to promote or partner with organizations tied to an FTO, that ends now," said Attorney General Paxton. "I will ensure that taxpayers’ dollars are not materially supporting activities by Islamist terrorists in violation of Texas law."

Texas law on terrorist designation

The backstory:

On January 21, 2026, Governor Abbott notified school officials that Texas law prohibits this illegal activity from taking place on public school property.

Public statements and reporting have indicated that one or both of the events has been canceled or rescheduled. A Grapevine-Colleyville ISD official issued this statement regarding the event.

"GCISD is aware of a facility rental request for the 2026 Islamic Games May 9-10. This reservation for facility rental was still in negotiation review and not yet finalized. On January 19, GCISD was made aware that an organization listed as a sponsor of the Islamic Games in North Texas has been declared a Terrorist Organization by the Governor of Texas. Texas Government Code § 2252.152 states that, "[a] governmental entity may not enter into a governmental contract with a company identified as a foreign terrorist organization." Thus, GCISD provided notice that it is severing the negotiations for the use of District properties for the 2026 Islamic Games."

Abbott calls for nonprofit status

What's next:

On Jan. 28, 2026, Gov. Abbott demanded Paxton to strip the nonprofit status of CAIR and eliminate the ability of CAIR and its affiliates to operate in Texas.