Teen charged with murder in stabbing death of student at Manor Senior High School

The Brief Student dies after being stabbed by another student at Manor Senior High School Classes canceled for October 30 and October 31 18-year-old suspect arrested and charged with murder



An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a student at Manor Senior High School, Manor police said.

Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 29, around 12:47 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault at Manor High School.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Darrin Loving had been stabbed in the chest. The fire department performed life-saving measures, but he later died from his injuries.

"There was a student with multiple stab wounds who was being worked on by emergency medical services. Shortly after that, we were notified that the student had succumbed to his injuries," said Sgt. Mary Eaton, Criminal Investigations Division, Manor PD.

The school was placed on lockdown after the incident.

Mac Brown Mbah Mbanwei, 18, was detained shortly after the stabbing.

Police said the two knew each other, and the stabbing was done with a kitchen knife, but it’s unclear what led up to the altercation.

"What we do know is it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public or the students at the school," said Sgt. Eaton.

Police said Mbanwei was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently at the Travis County Jail.

Mac Brown Mbah Mbanwei mugshot from Manor Police Department.

It's a message no parent ever wants to get from their child.

"He sent me messages on WhatsApp telling me that he didn't want to get killed. So come and pick me up. I was working, and I just lost my head," said Jayden’s mom, Lily Andara.

Students said a video of the stabbing and aftermath was sent around school, which traumatized many students, like ninth-grader Jayden Albequerque.

"One of my friends told me that there was a murder, and I didn't believe it until they showed me a video of what happened. And that's where I got traumatized. And I just, like, hid in the corner," said Albequerque.

"It was just like the guy dead on the floor with blood everywhere on the floor," said Albequerque.

It sent a scare to parents.

Police on the scene at Manor Senior High School where a student was stabbed to death by another student.

Jayden’s mom said she came running to get him when she heard, but was relieved when she reunited with her son.

"It was hard for the parents that lost them. I have the privilege that I have my kid here with me, and I'm happy," said Andara.

Other students find the incident difficult to grasp.

"It was like it was really shocking because, like, why would someone do this?" said student, Camila Garcia.

"It was just a really shocking, like fearful, overwhelming experience. It was just awful," said another student, Jaylen Jackson.

Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Robert Sormani released a statement after the incident:

"This loss is devastating for our entire community, and our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who knew him. We know that words cannot ease the pain, and we are all grieving together. We understand that this situation raises concerns, and we will also be reviewing the security on campuses. Our priority is to be present for all students and staff as we navigate this difficult time together."

School is canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 30 and October 31 for Manor Senior High School, Manor High School and Manor Early College High School.

Counselors will be available for students on October 30 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm at Manor Early College for anyone who needs support services. Counselors will then be onsite at Manor High School on Thursday, October 31st from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm for staff and students.

Manor ISD says classes are expected to resume November 1.

"I'm traumatized. I don't know what to say. After I saw the video, I didn't want to see it again," said Albequerque. "I don't want to come back. I just don't want to go back to school."

The Manor Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating this homicide.