Starbucks Frappuccino bottles recalled over foreign object

article

PepsiCo, Inc is recalling more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks coffee drinks that had been contaminated, according to federal officials.

PepsiCo said in a statement to FOX Business that it initiated the recall for select lots of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla bottles, on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership, that were shipped around the nation.

The world's second-largest food and beverage business didn't say why the products were being recalled.

DAISO SNACKS RECALLED OVER SEVERAL UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a note on its website that the product has been recalled because of a "foreign object (glass)."

The FDA has also classified it as a "Class II" recall.

This means "the use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA.

FILE - A view of Starbucks Frappaccino during Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center on Feb. 16, 2011, in New York City. ( Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG)

COVID-19 ANTIGEN TESTS RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL FOR INACCURATE RESULTS

"The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve," PepsiCo said in a statement on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership.

As part of this partnership, PepsiCo has agreed to sell and distribute Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee and energy beverages, "leveraging its expansive network and experience," according to Starbucks.

"Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority, and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised," PepsiCo continued in a statement.

The impacted products have best-by dates of Mar. 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10 of this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

PepsiCo said the products are already being removed from the market and that they are not sold at any Starbucks retail locations.

Read more on FOX Business.