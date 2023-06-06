State Fair of Texas announces 2023 concert lineup

article

A free Texas-sized music festival is coming to the State Fair of Texas later this year.

More than 90 artists in a variety of genres from country to electro-pop are set to perform around the fairgrounds during the 24 days of the fair.

Some bigger names like Lonestar, Ceelo Green, X Ambassadors, Bowling for Soup and Lil Jon will take the Chevrolet Main Stage.

RELATED: State Fair unveils theme for 2023

The Bud Light Stage will showcase more local talent and the Yuengling Flight Stage will feature a Friday night comedy series, along with live music.

For a full list of artists, visit bigtex.com/plan-your-visit/attractions-events/live-music/.

All concerts and shows are included with the price of admission to the fair, which begins on Sept. 29.