State officials announce Texas Capitol will reopen on January 4

State officials have announced that the Texas Capitol is set to reopen on January 4.

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen made the announcement in a news release at a time when many state capitols, including the U.S. Capitol, are closed.

Officials say that health and safety protocols have been put in place to allow for the Capitol's reopening while maintaining a safe environment for all visitors, lawmakers, and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Preparations to safely conduct business in the Texas House and Senate are ongoing, and each chamber will vote upon their respective rules and protocols at the start of the legislative session.

The session is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2021, and end on May 31, 2021.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS