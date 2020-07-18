State trooper involved in crash near protest in downtown Austin

A DPS trooper was taken to a local hospital after a collision Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place at the intersection of West 15th steer and Lavaca Street. The DPS Trooper was traveling westbound, with his police lights on, when he was struck by another vehicle.

DPS officials said the Trooper had no broken bones or any major injuries.

Happening nearby was the teachers' rally in Downtown Austin, where teachers from across the state were protesting The Texas Education Agency’s school reopening plan and recent guidelines.

DPS said the Trooper was stationed to be working the rally, but could not confirm if the other vehicle was part of the teachers' caravan that was traveling around the Capitol.