APD seeking assistance identifying robbery by assault suspects

The Austin Police Department is asking the public's assistance in identifying suspects in a robbery by assault case.

Police say the incident occurred on June 21, when the five suspects approached the victim in a parking lot of a 7-Eleven located at 1625 E. Parmer Lane. One suspect proceeded to follow the victim into the store.

After leaving the 7-Eleven, it appears that the suspects then followed the victim to a residence in the 12700 block of Blaine Road before assaulting and robbing him, police say. After the assault, the victim crawled to the front door of the residence and called the police. He was treated and released from an area hospital.

Suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1:

Black male

Short dreads with light-colored tips

Last seen wearing a white polo, white shoes and jeans

Suspect 2:

Dark-skinned Black male

Shoulder-length dreads

Heavy build

Last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts

Suspect 3:

Black or Hispanic male

Short hair

Heavy build

Last seen wearing a white tank top and shorts with Nike-type slides

Suspect 4:

Black male

Mid-length afro, facial hair

Last seen wearing a white tank top and rainbow-colored shorts

Suspect 5:

Black male

Short hair, facial hair

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black shirt and red and black shorts

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers anonymous tips hotline at 512-472-8477.