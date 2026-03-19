Texas Dept. of Emergency Management to conduct statewide test of local alert systems

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The Brief A statewide drill of local emergency alert systems is scheduled for April 2. The Texas Department of Emergency Management is asking local alerting authorities, emergency management programs, school districts, colleges, local governments, river authorities, sovereign tribal nations, law enforcement and other agencies with emergency alerting capabilities to participate. As part of the drill, the agencies are expected to provide state officials with an update on the success of the test.



The Texas Department of Emergency Management will test local alerting systems across the state to evaluate their effectiveness and functionality.

The test is scheduled for April 2.

What they're saying:

"Regular training and testing of public warning systems builds readiness before disaster strikes and is an important component of community safety," Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said. "Conducting drills to reaffirm procedures, promote confidence in technological tools, and identify potential shortfalls is key to ensuring these systems operate with precision, accuracy, and timeliness when they are needed the most."

TDEM said a designated testing window has been established for local jurisdictions to use their primary, alternate and contingency systems to allow for continuity in local processes.

The agency is asking local alerting authorities, emergency management programs, school districts, colleges, local governments, river authorities, sovereign tribal nations, law enforcement and other agencies with emergency alerting capabilities to participate.

As part of the drill, the agencies are expected to provide state officials with an update on the success of the test.