Suspicious death in Taylor; police investigating

The Brief Taylor police investigating suspicious death from over the weekend Man's body was found in 1000 block of Price Street Anyone with info is urged to call Det. Aaron Koch



The Taylor Police Department is investigating a man's death from over the weekend.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a report of a deceased person just after 5 p.m. on May 3.

The body was found in the 1000 block of Price Street, just off N Dolan Street and north of Fannie Robertson Park.

An investigation into the man's death is underway and more information will be released when available, police say.

Taylor police are working in coordination with the Texas Rangers, the Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, the District Attorney’s Office, and a Williamson County Death Investigator.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the man, saying it is pending positive identification by the Medical Examiner's office.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Aaron Koch by email or by calling 512-352-5551 ext 2228.