Steph Curry sports sneakers to show support for Asian-American community

Steph Curry wore custom shoes during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks to show his support for the Asian American community.

Curry worked with the Bruce Lee Foundation after last month's spa shooting and together, created hand-painted shoes depicting the martial arts icon.

"Disgust, horror and outright anger at why any violence keeps happening in our country," Curry told The Undefeated. "After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better."

Curry also told The Undefeated that he has long admired the teachings of Bruce Lee.

"He lived what he spoke and meant every word," Curry told the news organization. "He pushed himself to be greater than he knew he could and to impact people along the way."

The shoes will go up for auction with the proceeds going to the families of each of the eight victims whose loved ones were killed last month in Atlanta.