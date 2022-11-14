Expand / Collapse search

Steve Noviello's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

By Steve Noviello
Published 
Consumer
FOX 4

Steve Noviello's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

DALLAS - FOX 4 Consumer reporter Steve Noviello gets more than 1,000 product pitches each year. He shares the greatest gifts of the season in this 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

Categories

Steve Noviello's 4 favorite products for 2022

4-Favorites.jpg

Products so cool and comfortable, they really caught my eye! These are my four favorite products of the year.

Top 10 toys for 2022

Top-10-Toys.jpg

Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!

Educational toys your kids will love

Education-Toys.jpg

These great gift ideas are sure to make them love to learn!

Best toys for young kids

toys-for-young-kids.jpg

Even the tiniest of tykes will love to engage with these toys.

Unique toys for kids of all ages

toys.jpg

From reminders of your own childhood to unlocking a virtual world of play, these toys are sure to bring smiles.

Cool gift ideas for tweens

Tweens.jpg

Too old for toys? These tween gifts will make the mark.

Great gifts under $15

under-15.jpg

Inflation has hit everyone hard. But these finds under $15 won't break the bank!

Fun family game night gift ideas

family-game-night.jpg

Grab the kids and gather around the table. This selection of games will have you reconnecting and laughing out loud!

Adult game night gift ideas

adult-game-night.jpg

Gather your friends. These are the games you'll want to play after the kids go to bed.

Holiday gift ideas for men

Gifts-for-Guys.jpg

Got a guy who's hard to shop for? From suits to sports, consider that problem solved.

Gotta get these gadgets on your Christmas list

Tech-Gifts.jpg

Our carefully curated collection of tech gifts will dazzle every gadget geek on your list!

Small business holiday gift ideas

Small-Business.jpg

We had such a strong response to our small business section last year that we've doubled the capacity for this year. Enjoy these thoughtfully made gifts as we shine some light on the little guys.

Gifts for the home and holiday entertaining

holiday-entertaining.jpg

Hosting this holiday season? These essentials will help you make the most of your time so you can enjoy your guests even more!

They don't have this! Gifts for people who have everything

they-dont-have-this.jpg

Have someone on your list who has everything or wants nothing? We've got you covered.