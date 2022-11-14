Steve Noviello's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

FOX 4 Consumer reporter Steve Noviello gets more than 1,000 product pitches each year. He shares the greatest gifts of the season in this 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

Categories

Products so cool and comfortable, they really caught my eye! These are my four favorite products of the year.

Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!

These great gift ideas are sure to make them love to learn!

Even the tiniest of tykes will love to engage with these toys.

From reminders of your own childhood to unlocking a virtual world of play, these toys are sure to bring smiles.

Too old for toys? These tween gifts will make the mark.

Inflation has hit everyone hard. But these finds under $15 won't break the bank!

Grab the kids and gather around the table. This selection of games will have you reconnecting and laughing out loud!

Gather your friends. These are the games you'll want to play after the kids go to bed.

Got a guy who's hard to shop for? From suits to sports, consider that problem solved.

Our carefully curated collection of tech gifts will dazzle every gadget geek on your list!

We had such a strong response to our small business section last year that we've doubled the capacity for this year. Enjoy these thoughtfully made gifts as we shine some light on the little guys.

Hosting this holiday season? These essentials will help you make the most of your time so you can enjoy your guests even more!

Have someone on your list who has everything or wants nothing? We've got you covered.