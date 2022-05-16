Sticky Situation: 35,000 pounds of eggs spill on Dallas freeway

Cleanup continues after about a quarter of a million eggs were spilled on Interstate 30 near Interstate 45 in Dallas Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound RL Thornton Freeway at Malcolm X Boulevard.

A big rig that was hauling a trailer full of eggs left the roadway, crashed through a guardrail and hit a bridge support.

The impact of the crash ripped the trailer apart and spilled an estimated 35,000 pounds of eggs.

The driver was not hurt, but the crash is causing major traffic delays. It’s expected to take work crews several hours to clean up the sticky mess.

The Texas Department of Transportation must also inspect the damaged bridge support.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.