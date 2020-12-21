Still no answers for families of Fredericksburg teens found dead

One month without answers for families of Fredericksburg teens, Monday marked one month without answers for the families of Azalyia Hernandez and Ellie Mauer.

In late November, the Fredericksburg high school student's bodies were found in a unit at the Ten19 apartments after an early morning fire. Fredericksburg Police Chief Steven Wetz says the deaths are suspicious.

The girls both attended a Quinceneria the night prior to their death.

15-year-old Azalyia told her parents that she and Ellie, 16, planned to have a sleepover after. What happened next, and why the girls were at the apartment, remains under investigation.

The Trevino family says the girls were familiar with the son of the woman renting the apartment. "These are two innocent little girls who didn’t deserve this and they need to be rest in peace," said Lisa Trevino, Azalyia’s mother. She believes her daughter will not rest in peace until the family has answers.

Trevino gave FOX 7 Austin this message for the person, or people responsible for her daughter's death. "You’re not gonna get nowhere for hiding because it’s gonna eat you. It’s gonna eat you because you know this information."

Earlier this month, the Maurer family provided FOX 7 Austin with this statement:

"We are shocked and devastated at the news of our daughter’s death. Ellie (Eliza) was a beautiful child. She loved playing basketball and volleyball. She had a spunky personality and was a social butterfly. Ellie was loved by her friends and family. We still cannot believe this happened. We have been so blessed by the outpouring of support by friends, family, and the community and we are incredibly thankful for that."

Trevino says her daughter was "spontaneous, and very funny, outspoken, feisty. She says the girl was an avid welder, mechanic and participated in band.

"It seems like we’ve lost our, our star, our light," she said.