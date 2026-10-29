Stolen truck involved in crash that left person injured

The Brief Austin police looking for woman in connection to the theft of a truck that was involved in a crash The theft happened on Oct. 6 and the crash happened on Oct. 7



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman in connection to the theft of a truck that was involved in a crash.

The backstory:

APD says it all began on Oct. 6 at around 9:40 p.m. when a white 2011 Ford F-250 truck was stolen from a mechanic shop in the 7200 block of US Highway 290 westbound service road.

The following morning, on Oct. 7, at around 7:40 a.m., APD says the stolen truck was involved in a crash with a separate vehicle in the 7900 block of Research Boulevard northbound.

APD says the driver of the truck left the scene without providing any information and fled on a yellow bicycle taken from the truck's bed.

The victim in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Dig deeper:

Detectives believe the woman seen in surveillance video stealing the truck is the sam person who fled the crash.

The suspect is described as:

Black or Hispanic female

Approximately 45–50 years old

Heavyset

Crooked teeth

Last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans, and gray-and-white shoes

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case or who recognizes the woman's appearance, walk or mannerisms, is asked to contact Austin Police.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.