Man accused of stomping on another's head at Austin Central Library now charged with his murder

The Brief Man accused of stomping on another man's head at the library earlier this year is now charged with his murder The victim died from his injuries in June, but the medical examiner's report was received by investigators recently



A man accused of stomping on another man's head at the Austin Central Library earlier this year has now been charged with murder.

30-year-old Daniel Vasquez was charged with murder in the death of 62-year-old Alonzo Mabry.

The backstory:

On March 11, Austin police officers responded to a disturbance at the Austin Central Library where a man had reportedly stomped on another man's head on the fourth floor.

When officers arrived, they found that Chief Lisa Davis, who was at the library for a meeting, had already detained the suspect, later identified as Vasquez.

Officers also found Mabry unconscious on the floor with significant injuries. EMS took him to a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that Vasquez had struck Mabry in the head without provocation while the man was seated at a computer, says APD. The force of Vasquez's punch knocked Mabry to the floor unconscious. Vasquez then allegedly stomped on Mabry's head multiple times before returning to his computer.

Vasquez was initially booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Mabry died from his injuries on June 12 and an autopsy was conducted. The Medical Examiner's report determined that the cause of death was complications of blunt head trauma and the manner as homicide.

APD received that report on Oct. 14 and Vasquez was subsequently charged with murder.

Mabry's death is being investigated as Austin's 47th of 2026.

Bond has been set for Vasquez at $300,000.

Dig deeper:

This was not Vasquez's first run-in with the Travis County court system.

He had multiple assault charges and a child endangerment charge dismissed in 2025, as well as a felony terroristic threat charge dismissed in 2020.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.