New Texas 'Stop Human Trafficking' license plates available in February

A new specialty license plate to raise awareness of human trafficking will be available soon in Texas.

The new "Stop Human Trafficking" license plate will be available starting Feb. 20 for Texas drivers through the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

The plate will raise awareness about human trafficking, support survivors, and remind Texans to report suspicious activity to the Texas Department of Public Safety through the iWatchTexas community reporting system.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Stop Human Trafficking donation account, which pays for treatment services, shelter, and support for youth survivors of human trafficking.

The design of the plate is by Mary B. Carr, a licensed professional counselor who works with human trafficking survivors in Houston. Carr was selected as the winner of a license plate design contest launched by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and DMV.

The plate's creation was authorized by House Bill 2633, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June 2021.

HHSC’s Human Trafficking Resource Center (HTRC) provides a variety of resources to support people experiencing trafficking and offers prevention education and awareness efforts to Texans.