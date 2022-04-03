Storage units damaged in North Austin fire: AFD

Storage units were damaged in a fire in North Austin, says the Austin Fire Department (AFD).

AFD says that ten of its units responded to the fire at a storage facility in the 610 block of Powell Lane around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Crews got the fire under control fairly quickly and the fire is now under investigation.

No injuries were reported. Seven units sustained fire damage and seven sustained damage from fire control efforts.

