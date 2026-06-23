Life after retirement: Westminster residents share unique stories

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The Brief Westminster was founded in 1967 as Austin's first continuing care retirement community Among its residents are men and women engaged in philanthropic work, veterans and life-long friends



Westminster was founded in 1967 as Austin's first continuing care retirement community.

The residents say they, of course, enjoy the amenities and their proximity to vital needs in the neighborhood, but they are also showing how the work you do and connections continue no matter the age.

What they're saying:

LOYAL FOREVER: Austin High alumni reunions

Westminster is home to more than 50 graduates of Austin High School.

The alumni's graduating classes range from the 1940s through the 1960s and the former Maroons get together regularly and reminisce and reconnect for reunions in the community.

Cynthia Leach, Class of '66, helped get the reunions started and says they recently had their fourth at Westminster.

Russ Butler and Carlene Jenkins, both Class of '55, have known each other their entire lives basically having gone to elementary school, Austin High and then University of Texas together before reconnecting in retirement.

Civic involvement and nonprofit leadership

Two of Westminster's residents are showing that the work doesn't stop even in their 80s.

Judi Nudelman began her career in 1962 as a systems engineer and built a multi-decade career before retiring.

Nudelman founded Women in Neuroscience in 2018, a nonprofit which partners with the University of Texas at Austin and Dell Medical School, and it has helped place more than 100 students into paid neuroscience research and clinical internships.

The nonprofit was founded following Nudelman's caregiving for her late husband, Harvey, who was a neuroscientist. Harvey died of a rare neurological disease and the work Judi does helps to honor him.

Robbie Ausley is a long-time Austin civic leader whose work has centered on faith-based service, church leadership, reproductive health advocacy and community involvement.

Ausley has been active for decades within the United Methodist Church, including participation in national leadership discussions.

She continues her volunteer service and intergenerational engagement.

Veterans at Westminster

Former military nurse Jean Youngstrom Diebolt served during the Vietnam War. She was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps and was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay Air Base from 1969-70.

After returning from Vietnam, Diebolt continued her medical career and led efforts to establish healthcare clinics in rural East Texas communities, serving uninsured and underserved populations.

Diebolt is the only female veteran at Westminster currently of the more than 70 on the community's veterans board.