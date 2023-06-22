Storms knock out power to thousands in Central Texas

Wednesday night's storms knocked out power to thousands of customers in Austin and Central Texas.

Austin Energy says its crews worked through the night to assess damage, repair equipment and restore power and that work continues Thursday morning.

They say lightning triggered numerous smaller outages and crews are prioritizing restoration by the number of customers impacted.

At one point Wednesday night, the Austin Energy power outage map and reporting system went down. Austin Energy says it was a technical issue and they're working with their vendors to resolve it. If you are having difficulty reporting outages online, call Austin Energy at 512-322-9100.

As the sun comes up, Austin Energy is also reminding people to avoid downed power lines. They ask that you call 512-322-9100 if you spot any near you.

Oncor says its crews are also out assessing damage and making repairs. They say to call 911 if you see a downed power line in their service areas.

How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage

For customers of other electric companies, you can see a full list of where to report outages here.