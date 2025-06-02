Stranded owl helped by Williamson County Sheriff's Office

article

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office helps a stranded owl and one of its deputies is helping with the owl's rehab.

The backstory:

"Whooo says deputies only look out for people?"

That's the start of the Facebook post that the Williamson County Sheriff's Office published on May 30.

WCSO says one of its deputies, Deputy Seely, helped a stranded owl.

Deputy Seely was able to turn the owl over to another deputy who just happens to be a licensed falconer and is helping the owl with its rehabilitation.

What they're saying:

WCSO ended its post saying, "Just another day of protecting all members of our community—two-legged, four-legged, and winged!"