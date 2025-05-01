Here's what those strange lights were in the Texas sky Wednesday night

The Brief Many Texans saw a string of lights in the sky the past couple of nights. SpaceX launched back-to-back missions from California and Florida to put 50 more satellites into orbit. The satellites are for satellite internet services.



Did you see a strange string of lights in the sky in Texas from Wednesday night into Thursday morning? While many online theorized that it was aliens, the real explanation is something that's become quite common.

The lights were spotted in Central Texas, and in West Texas - everywhere the skies were clear enough to see the stars.

Starlink and SpaceX

What we know:

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched back-to-back Starlink missions from California and Florida on Monday. SpaceX says this completed their 50th mission in 2025.

The mission sent 23 Starlink satellites into orbit on one mission, and 27 on the other mission.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite constellation using low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet.

There are thousands of satellites that orbit the Earth and cover the globe.