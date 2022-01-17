Strong winds contribute to multiple fires in Austin area

Saturday, January 15 was a busy day for the Austin Fire Department due to strong winds which meant a high fire danger. Officials say when Austin is under red flag warnings, the winds create dangerous conditions.

Just before 7 a.m., AFD responded to an apartment fire on Elmont. Officials say it happened after a barbecue grill tipped over and ashes fell out. Several people to leave their homes because of the fire.

Shortly after, firefighters were called to a house fire on Porter Street. AFD says improperly discarded smoking materials was the cause of that fire and five people were left without a home.

Lt. Steve Gibbon with Austin Fire Wildfire Division says, "There's a lot of things that people can do. You know, it's the you know, the simple things like you know, don't throw your cigarettes out the window. Don't park a hot car and dry grass. Avoid mowing your yard today. If you're worried about rocks, you know, striking rocks, sparks from that. And dragging chains behind a car is a very common start for fires."

In addition to responding to multiple fires, AFD brought in extra staff to help handle an increase in calls.

